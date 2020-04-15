European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged members stage to take a “gradual approach” in exiting the coronavirus lockdown. And “every action should be continuously monitored”. Also, she laid down three main pre-conditions for the exit: 1. Significant decrease in the spread of the coronavirus 2. Sufficient health system capacity 3. Adequate surveillance and monitoring capacity

This roadmap is not a signal that containment measures can be lifted as of now but intends to provide a frame for Member State decisions.

In general, we recommend a gradual approach and every action should be continuously monitored. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 15, 2020

Our recommendations focus on three main pre-conditions: 1. Significant decrease in the spread of the #coronavirus

2. Sufficient health system capacity

3. Adequate surveillance and monitoring capacity — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 15, 2020

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Separately, the WHO said lifting of lockdowns should be down in stages of two weeks. WHO said: “To reduce the risk of new outbreaks, measures should be lifted in a phased, step-wise manner based on an assessment of the epidemiological risks and socioeconomic benefits of lifting restrictions on different workplaces, educational institutions, and social activities… Ideally there would be a minimum of 2 weeks (corresponding to the incubation period of COVID-19) between each phase of the transition, to allow sufficient time to understand the risk of new outbreaks and to respond appropriately.”