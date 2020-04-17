Eurozone CPI was finalized at 0.7% yoy in March, down from February’s 1.2% yoy, half of 1.4% yoy a month ago. The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from services (+0.60%), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.46%), non-energy industrial goods (+0.13%) and energy (-0.45%).

EU CPI was finalized at 1.2%, down from February’s 1.6% yoy, also down from 1.6% yoy a year ago. The lowest annual rates were registered in Spain, Italy, Cyprus and Portugal (all 0.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary, Poland (both 3.9%) and Czechia (3.6%). Compared with February, annual inflation fell in twenty-six Member States and rose in one.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.