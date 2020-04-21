German ZEW Economic Sentiment jumped sharply by 77.7 pts to 28.2 in April. However, Current Situation index dived by -48.4 pts to -91.5. Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment rose 74.78 pts to 25.2. Eurozone Current Situation gauge dropped -45.4 pts to -93.9.

ZEW President Achim Wambach said: “The financial market experts are beginning to see a light at the end of the very long tunnel. The results of the special questions on the coronavirus crisis included in the survey show that the experts do not expect to see positive economic growth until the third quarter of 2020. Economic output is not expected to return to pre-corona levels before 2022.”

