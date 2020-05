Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said a rapid and strong economic recovery is unlikely for Germany, as coronavirus measures are likely to remain in place for a long time. Though, he still expect a sustained recovery once the pandemic is totally over.

As for fiscal stimulus, Weidmann said it’s not the time for them yet as social distance measures remain in place. He added, “a stimulus programme could make sense if a recovery didn’t properly get going later on.”