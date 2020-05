US trade deficit rose 11.6% mom to USD -44.4B in March, larger than expectation of USD -41.0B. Imports dropped -6.2% mom to USD 232.2B. Exports dropped -9.6% to USD -187.7B.

Trade deficit with China decreased USD 4.2B to USD -15.5B. Exports to China rose USD 0.3B to USD 7.8B while imports dropped USD -3.9B to USD 23.2B. Trade deficit with EU rose USD 4.3B to USD 16.9B. Exports dropped USD -0.6B to USD 21.8 while imports rose USD 3.7B to USD 38.7B.

Full release here.