ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a Bloomberg webinar that the central bank is “undeterred” by the German court ruling regarding the asset purchase program. She emphasized, “we are an independent institution, accountable to the European Parliament, driven by mandate.” “We’ll continue to do whatever is needed… to deliver on that mandate,” she added”. “Undeterred, we will continue doing so.”

Also, she said that second wave of coronavirus is “among top fears”. For now, there is no sense on how badly the economy is affected by the pandemic. The world is seeing the most severe economic crisis in peace time.