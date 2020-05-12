The World Health Organization indicated today that there are some “potentially positive data” on coronavirus treatments. Spokesperson Margaret Harris said at a press briefing, “we do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity or the length of the illness but we do not have anything that can kill or stop the virus.”

“We do have potentially positive data coming out but we need to see more data to be 100% confident that we can say this treatment over that one,” she added.

Meanwhile, she sounded cautious regarding expectations for a vaccine. She noted that coronaviruses are in general are “very tricky viruses” that are “difficult to produce vaccines against”.