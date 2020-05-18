Germany’s Bundesbank that the extent and speed of post coronavirus pandemic is uncertainty. “Despite the easing measures that have been introduced, social and economic life in Germany is still far from what was previously considered normal.” Economic indications like ifo business climate and Gfk consumer confidence painted a “correspondingly bleak picture”.

Also, there is a very high level of uncertainty about further economic development, dependent on the further course of the global infection process and the containment measures taken. . It also depends on how consumer and investment behavior changes against this background.

Full release here.