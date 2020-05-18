Dollar and Yen are under much selling pressure today as markets are embracing coronavirus vaccine optimism. Even Gold is hammered down. The breach of 1729.99 minor support suggests temporary topping at 1765.29. More importantly, firstly, bearish divergence condition is seen in 4 hour MACD. Secondly, the thrust out of a triangle consolidation pattern might be terminal. Focus is immediately back on 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1718.75). Sustained break there would likely bring deeper pull back to 38.2% retracement of 1451.16 to 1765.25 at 1645.26 before bottoming.