Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told CNBC that the US would probably need more fiscal action “whether it’s aid to governments or other fiscal action as we go through this.”

“The problem is we’re going to have an unemployment rate that peaks at around 20%, which we’re going to reach very soon,” he added. “We’re going to end the year with an unemployment rate as high as 10%, and we’re going to need to grind that down, and it’s probably going to take more fiscal action to help grind that down.”

“The Fed has done a lot to help stabilize the markets and make sure that small companies, mid-size companies, bigger companies have access to capital,” Kaplan said. “But again, these are loans. We’re the lender of last resort and this is intended to be a bridge to when we are going to recover.”