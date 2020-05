In non seasonally adjusted term, Japan’s export dropped -21.9% yoy in April to JPY 5.2T. That’s the worst decline since 2008. Exports to US dropped a massive -37.8% yoy, worst since 2009. Exports to China dropped -4.1% yoy.

Imports dropped -7.2% yoy to JPY 6.1T. Trade surplus came in at JPY 930B.

In seasonally adjusted terms, exports dropped -10.4% mom to JPY 5.2T while imports rose 0.2% mom to 6.2T. Trade deficit widened to JPY -1.0T.