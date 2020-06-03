Swiss GDP contracted -2.6% qoq in Q1, worse than expectation of -2.2% qoq. “Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the measures to contain it, economic activity in March was severely restricted. The international economic slump also slowed down exports.”

By production approach, manufacturing dropped -1.3% qoq. Construction dropped -4.2% qoq. Trade dropped -4.4%. Accommodation and food dropped -23.4% qoq. Business services dropped -1.9% qoq. Health and social activities dropped -3.9% qoq. Arts, entertainment and recreation dropped -5.4% qoq. On the other hand, finance and insurance rose 1.5% qoq. Public administration rose 0.8% qoq.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

By expenditure approach, private consumption dropped -3.5% qoq. Equipment and software investment dropped -4.0% qoq. Construction investment dropped -0.4% qoq. Export of services dropped -4.4% qoq. Import of goods dropped -1.1% qoq while imports of services dropped -1.2% qoq. On the other and, government consumption rose 0.7% qoq. Exports of goods rose 3.4% qoq.

Full release here.