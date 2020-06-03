US ADP report showed only -2760k contraction in private sector jobs in May, well below prior months -19557k. By company size, small businesses lost -435k jobs, medium businesses lost -722k, large businesses lost -1604k. By sector, goods-producing companies lost -794k, service-providing companies lost -1967k.

“The impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues to weigh on businesses of all sizes,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “While the labor market is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, job loss likely peaked in April, as many states have begun a phased reopening of businesses.”

Full release here.