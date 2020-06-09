Germany’s Ifo institute said 24% of companies said they need liquidity support during the coronavirus crisis. But “the corona crisis affects the industries in very different ways”. A particular large number of retailers and service providers were indeed of the support, at 30% each. Only 17% in industry and 5% in construction said they need the liquidity support.

Looking at deeper details, 85% travel agencies and tour operators used liquidity assistance while 76% in hotels used. 69% in catering trade, 57% in film, 54% in car rentals, 49% in arts and entertainment, 41% in advertising and market research also used the assistance. In industry, there were 42% in clothing manufacturing, 34% in metal production were hardest hit.

Full release here.