Dollar traders seem to be unhappy that the vast majority of Fed officials expected interest rate to stay at 0.00-0.25% range till the end of 2022. More importantly, Fed sort of kept the floor regarding asset purchases, and said, “over coming months the Federal Reserve will increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace”.

USD/JPY drops through 107.08 support after the release and is on track to take on 105.98 support next.

USD/CAD also drops through 1.3356 temporary low to resume the fall from 1.4667, towards 100% projection of 1.4667 to 1.3855 from 1.4048 at 1.3236.