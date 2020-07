Eurozone unemployment rate rose 0.1% to 7.4% in May, better than expectation of 7.7%. EU unemployment rate also rose 0.1% to 6.7%. 12.146m people were unemployed in Eurozone, 14.366m in EU.

Eurozone PPI came in at -0.6% mom, -5.0% yoy, in May. EU PPI was at -0.5% mom, -4.6% yoy.