ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel told Spanish newspaper Expansión that there is “typically less activity in both the primary and secondary markets during summertime. That’s one reason why the monthly volume of ECB’s asset purchases may drop. She suggested investors not to read too much into the lower bond purchases in recent weeks.

She also noted that “as long as we remain in the baseline scenario of our projections, it’s likely that the envelope (of asset purchases) will be used in full.”