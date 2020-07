Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator registered a sharp increase of 6.5 in July to 82.3, up from June’s 75.8. Improvements are seen in industry (from -21.6 to -16.2), services (from -35.5 to -26.1), retail trade (from -19.4 to -15.3). Consumer confidence (-14.5 to -15.0) and construction (-11.6 to -12.6) dropped slightly. Employment Expectations Indicator rose for the third month a a row (by 4.0 to 87.0). Eurozone Business Climate rose from -2.25 to -1.80.

