Eurozone GDP contracted -12.1% qoq in Q2, slightly worse than expectation of -12.0% qoq. Over the year, GDP contracted -15.0% yoy. EU GDP contracted -11.9% qoq, -14.4% yoy. These are all the worst decline since the time series started back in 1995.

Among the Member States, for which data are available for the second quarter 2020, Spain (-18.5%) recorded the highest decline compared to the previous quarter, followed by Portugal (-14.1%) and France (-13.8%). Lithuania (-5.1%) recorded the lowest decline.

Full release here.