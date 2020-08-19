Eurozone CPI was finalized at 0.4% yoy in July, up from June’s 0.3% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from non-energy industrial goods and services (both +0.42 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.38 pp) and energy (-0.83 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 0.9% yoy, up from June’s 0.8% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Greece (-2.1%), Cyprus (-2.0%) and Estonia (-1.3%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (3.9%), Poland (3.7%) and Czechia (3.6%). Compared with June, annual inflation fell in ten Member States, remained stable in three and rose in fourteen.

Full release here.