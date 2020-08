WTO’s Goods Trade Barometer dropped to 84.5, -15.5 pts below baseline value of 100. That’s also the lowest on record dating back to 2007, “on part with the nadir of the 2008-09 financial crisis”.

“Additional indicators point to partial upticks in world trade and output in the third quarter, but the strength of any such recovery remains highly uncertain: an L-shaped, rather than V-shaped, trajectory cannot be ruled out,” WTO added.

Full release here.