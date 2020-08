US initial jobless claims rose 135k to 1106k in the week ending August 15, back above 1m level. It’s also above expectation of 990k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -79k to 1176k.

Continuing claims dropped -636k to 14844k in the week ending August 8. Four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped -327k to 15841k.

