ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said economic development in the Eurozone is “inline with the baseline scenario”. The central bank has “room to wait for hard data; which are reliable”, before making the decision on another policy move.

Kazimir also said ECB is “not obliged to use the whole envelope” of the EUR 1.3T Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). For now, PEPP is “working” and it’s a very “appropriate response” to the crisis.