BoJ board member Goushi Kataoka, a known dove, urged strong easing actions “to show our determination we won’t tolerate deflation, we can improve the credibility of our price target.”

“The job market is worsening due to the pandemic, which will drag on consumption,” he added. “If the pandemic’s impact is prolonged and hurts companies’ medium- to long-term growth expectations, they may be forced to slash future demand projections and adjust capital spending plans.”