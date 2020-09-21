Gold breaks out of triangle pattern today and hits as low as 1890.17 so far. The development suggests that corrective pattern from 2075.18 is starting another falling leg for 1862.55 support first. Break there will target 61.8% retracement of 1670.66 to 2075.18 at 1825.16. At this point, we’d expect strong support around there to contain downside to complete the correction.

However, it should be noted that the strong break of 55 day EMA could be a sign of larger correction. This is not our preferred scenario yet. But firm break of 1862.55 would argue that Gold is indeed correcting the whole rise from 1160.17. In that case, deeper fall would be seen back to 38.2% retracement of 1160.17 to 2075.18 at 1725.64 in the medium term, which would then be close to 55 week EMA (now at 1696.48).