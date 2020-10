Canada employment grew 378k in September, well above expectation of 230k. The majority came from full-time jobs which grew 334k. Services producing jobs grew 2.1% while good-producing jobs rose 2.0%.

Unemployment rate dropped for the fourth straight month to 9.0%, also better than expectation of 10.1%. 1.8m people Canadians were unemployed, down -214k from August.

