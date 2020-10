Eurozone exports of goods to the rest of the world dropped -12.2% yoy to EUR 156.3B in August. Imports dropped -13.5% yoy to EUR 141.6B. Eurozone record a EUR 14.7B trade surplus in goods. Intra Eurozone trade dropped -4.6% yoy to EUR 129.2B.

In seasonably adjusted term, Eurozone exports rose 2.0% mom while imports rose 0.4% mom. Trade surplus widened to EUR 21.9B, beat expectation of EUR 18.1B.

Full release here.