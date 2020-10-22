Germany Gfk Consumer Climate for November dropped to -3.1, down form -1.7, missed expectation of -2.5. Economic expectations dropped from 24.1 to 7.1. Income expectations dropped from 16.1 to 9.8. Propensity to buy edged slightly lower from 38.4 to 37.0.

“The rapid increase in infection rates is leading to a tightening of restrictions brought on by the pandemic. Fear of a second lockdown, should infections get out of control in the coming winter months, is also increasing,” explains Rolf Bürkl, GfK Consumer Expert.

“As a result, the in parts significant recovery we saw in consumer sentiment at the start of the summer has come to a standstill and is causing the consumer climate to plummet once more. An increase in propensity to save in October has also contributed to this.”

Full release here.