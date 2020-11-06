In the post meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said “the recent rise in new Covid-19 cases, both here in the United States and abroad, is particularly concerning.” Outlook remains “extraordinarily uncertain”.

He said that “the fiscal policy actions that have been taken thus far have made a critical difference.” “Even so, the current economic downturn is the most severe in our lifetimes,” he added. “We’ll have a stronger recovery if we can just get at least some more fiscal support, when it’s appropriate and at the size Congress thinks is appropriate.”

Powell also indicated that FOMC members have discussed the asset purchase program. “We understand the ways in which we can adjust the parameters of it to deliver more accommodation if it turns out to be appropriate,” he said. The minutes could reveal more details about that discussions, which would be interesting.