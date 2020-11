Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin also said the economy would face a “rough several months”. The “recent escalation in cases” of coronavirus infections “makes me believe we still have a long way to go”.

He a knowledged that the progress on vaccines are promising. However, “as best I can tell, a broad enough rollout to make us comfortable fully interacting in personal commerce again looks like sometime this summer at best”.

“That means a rough several months still but daylight on the horizon.”