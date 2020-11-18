Eurozone CPI was finalized at -0.3% yoy in October, unchanged to September’s figure. Core CPI was finalized at 0.2% yoy. The highest contribution came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.38%), followed by services (+0.19%), non-energy industrial goods (-0.03%) and energy (-0.81%).
EU CPI was finalized at 0.3% yoy, also stable compared to September. The lowest annual rates were registered in Greece (-2.0%), Estonia (-1.7%) and Ireland (-1.5%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Poland (3.8%), Hungary (3.0%) and Czechia (2.9%). Compared with September, annual inflation fell in fifteen Member States, remained stable in two and rose in ten.