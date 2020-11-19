Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann urged a Financial Times article that the Eurosystem should consider “only purchasing securities or accepting them as collateral for monetary policy purposes if their issuers meet certain climate-related reporting obligations”.

Additionally, central banks should only use credit ratings from agencies that that appropriately include climate-related financial risks.

Weidmman also said governments should do their part on climate, by raising taxes on carbon, or using “cap and trade” schemes. It is not the task of the Eurosystem to penalize or promote certain industries, Weidmann added.