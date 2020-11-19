Tokyo raised coronavirus alert to the highest level today, as new daily cases hit record high above 500. Governor Yuriko Koike said the government would would take steps to combat the coronavirus “with the view that infections could reach 1,000 cases a day”.

Prim Minister Yoshihide Suga also urged citizens “once again to be vigilant about taking basic precautions… “We ask that people engage in quiet, masked, dining. I will do the same starting today,”

While facing risks of more restrictions, Finance Minister Taro Aso said it’s currently not thinking about giving households cash handouts for a second time.