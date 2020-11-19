Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said she’s seeing a slowdown from US economic data, after the stronger than expected rebound in Q3. She also emphasized that support is needed for both small businesses and households as coronavirus infections are on the rise.

“The fact that we don’t have a fiscal package is very concerning,” Mester said. “With the disparate impact of this pandemic that’s where fiscal policy plays a role because fiscal policy can be really targeted to the households and small businesses that really need the aid.”