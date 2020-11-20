WTO said it’s Good Trade Barometer marked a dramatic improvement to 100.7. It hit a low at 84.5 back in August, ” which reflected collapsing trade and output in the second quarter as lockdowns and travel restrictions were employed to fight the virus”.

It added, “the latest reading indicates a strong rebound in trade in the third quarter as lockdowns were eased, but growth is likely to slow in the fourth quarter as pent-up demand is exhausted and inventory restocking is completed.”.

However, trade-related uncertainty “remains high” with a seconGd wave of pandemic underway in Europe and North America. But progress has been reported in vaccine development as a “more positive note”.

Full release here.