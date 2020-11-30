Mon, Nov 30, 2020 @ 19:52 GMT
Home Live Comments IMF: Further support likely need from ECB

IMF: Further support likely need from ECB

By ActionForex.com

IMF warned that the second wave of coronavirus “poses a considerable risk to the recovery” of EU’s economy, “through early 2021″. But, ” the recent promising news on vaccine development provide significant upside risk further out , as rapid and widespread delivery of safe and effective vaccines would likely spur a fast recovery”.

It added that “further support is likely to be needed” from ECB, with economic outlook “deteriorating further”. “Expanding asset purchases will be the first line of defense, but other options—including further relaxation of Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations’ terms and a deposit rate cut—should also be considered.”

IMF’s “Euro Area: Staff Concluding Statement of the 2020 Article IV Mission”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.