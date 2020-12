Canada GDP grew 0.8% mom in September, slightly below expectation of 0.9% mom. That’s, nonetheless, still the fifth consecutive monthly increase. Overall total economic activity was also still -5% below February’s pre-pandemic level. Both goods-producing (0.7%) and services-producing (0.8%) industries were up as 16 of 20 industrial sectors posted increases in September.

Looking ahead, preliminary information indicates just around 0.2% increase in real GDP for October.

