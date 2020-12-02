Wed, Dec 02, 2020 @ 12:22 GMT
Eurozone PPI at 0.4% mom, -2.0% yoy in Oct

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone PPI came in at 0.4% mom, -2.0% yoy in October, versus expectation of 0.1% mom, -2.3% yoy. Industrial producer prices increased by 1.4% mom in the energy sector and by 0.1% mom for intermediate goods, capital goods and non-durable consumer goods, while prices remained stable for durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.1% mom.

EU PPI came in at 0.3% mom, -2.0% yoy. The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Belgium (3.7% mom), Ireland (2.1% mom) and Croatia (1.1% mom), while the largest decreases were observed in Denmark (-2.4% mom), Cyprus (-0.5% mom), Spain and Latvia (both -0.4% mom).

