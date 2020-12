US ADP employment grew 307k in November, well below expectation of 500k. By company size, small businesses added 110k jobs, medium businesses 139k, large businesses 58k. By sector, goods-producing jobs grew 31k, service-providing jobs grew 276k.

“While November saw employment gains, the pace continues to slow,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “Job growth remained positive across all industries and sizes.”

