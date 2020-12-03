Thu, Dec 03, 2020 @ 11:04 GMT
Eurozone retail sales rose 1.5% mom in Oct

Eurozone retail sales rose 1.5% mom in October, well above expectation of 0.5% mom. Volume of retail trade increased by 2.0% mom for both non-food products and for food, drinks and tobacco, while automotive fuels fell by 3.7% mom.

EU retail sales also rose 1.5% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in the total retail trade volume were observed in Denmark (+8.3%), Croatia (+6.5%) and France (+2.8%), while decreases were registered in Slovenia (-1.4%), Slovakia (-1.2%), the Netherlands (-0.7%) and Luxembourg (-0.3%).

