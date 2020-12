US non-farm payroll employment grew only 245k in November, well below expectation of 520k. Overall non-farm payroll employment was below its February level by 9.8m, or 6.5%. Though, unemployment rate dropped to 6.7%, down from 6.9%. But labor force participation rate also edged down to 61.5%. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% mom, above expectation of 0.1% mom.

Full release here.