Japan machine orders rose 17.1% mom in Oct, largest monthly jump since 2005

Japan machine orders rose 17.1% mom in October, well above expectation of 2.8% mom. That’s also the largest month-on-month rise on record since 2005. By sectors, manufacturing orders rose 11.4% mom while non-manufacturing rose 13.4% mom.

The data affirmed the improving trend in capital expenditure. Investments could be further boosted ahead by the government’s Fresh JPY 40T stimulus. Yet, the volatile series is up for revision while the exporters might continue to struggle to gain momentum due to global weakness.

