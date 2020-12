CAD/JPY edges higher after BoC rate decision, which carries no surprise.. For now, there is no clear follow through buying yet. But we’ll tentatively treat the development as rally resumption. Focus is on 81.91 resistance. Firm break there will resume whole rise from 81.91 to 61.8% projection of 73.80 to 81.91 from 77.91 at 82.92. However, break of 81.16 minor support will delay the bullish case and bring more consolidations first.