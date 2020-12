US initial jobless claims rose 137k to 853k in the week ending December 5, well above expectation of 723k. Four-week moving average of initial claims rose 35.5k to 776.0k.

Continuing claims rose 230k to 5757k in the week ending November 28. Four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped -260k to 5936k.

CPI came in at 0.2% mom, 1.2% yoy in November. CPI was core at 0.2% mom, 1.6% yoy.