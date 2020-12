Gold drew support from 1821.96 support earlier this week, despite dipping to 1819.09. Subsequent rebound retains near term bullishness. Breach of 1850.11 resistance suggests that stronger rise could be seen back to retest 1875.27 resistance first. Break will resume the rally from 1764.31 for 61.8% projection of 1764.31 to 1875.27 from 1819.05 at 1887.62 next. We’ll see if that would happen.