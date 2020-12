Canada retail sales rose 0.4% mom to CAD 54.6B in October, above expectation of 0.1% mom. That’s the sixth consecutive monthly increase since the record decline in April. Retail sales increased in 6 of 11 subsectors, representing 50.9% of retail trade. Core retail sales, excluding gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers, edged up 0.3% mom.

