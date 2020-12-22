US House passed USD 900B pandemic relief bill

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US House passed the USD 900B coronavirus relief package late Monday night. Additionally, a USD 1.4T measures was also passed to fund the government through September 30. The Senate is expected to approve the plans together, but the vote might drag late into the night. The White House has also said that President Donald Trump will sign the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, told reporters at the Capitol that passage of the legislation in the Senate would “probably be late, but we’re going to finish tonight.”

