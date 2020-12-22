Tue, Dec 22, 2020 @ 03:15 GMT
Home Live Comments US House passed USD 900B pandemic relief bill

US House passed USD 900B pandemic relief bill

By ActionForex.com

US House passed the USD 900B coronavirus relief package late Monday night. Additionally, a USD 1.4T measures was also passed to fund the government through September 30. The Senate is expected to approve the plans together, but the vote might drag late into the night. The White House has also said that President Donald Trump will sign the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, told reporters at the Capitol that passage of the legislation in the Senate would “probably be late, but we’re going to finish tonight.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.