EU approved provisional application of UK trade deal

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 @ 12:39 GMT
According to a tweet of the spokesman for the German EU Presidency Sebastian Fischer, EU has approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement as of January 1, 2021. The next step is the final adoption by written procedure tomorrow.

