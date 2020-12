DOW opens sharply higher today and extends gains to new record high at 30525.56 (so far). 38.2% projection of 18213.65 to 29199.35 from 26143.77 at 30340.30 is a strong sign of solid underlying buying. If DOW could close above this level today, we’re likely see some more upside acceleration in the near term. Next major target is 61.8% projection at 32932.93.