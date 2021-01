Dollar is rebounding in US session as stocks suffer steep pull back. DOW is currently down -540 pts or -1.75% at the time of writing. For now, however, near term bullishness in stocks is not threatened yet. As long as 29755.53 support in DOW holds, near term up trend is expected to resume sooner rather than later. However, firm break of this support should bring deer pull back, and probably trigger stronger rebound in the greenback.